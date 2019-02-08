Ofsted slams Coronation Street star’s old £7k-a-year Shipley school

A £7,000-a-year independent school in Shipley where Coronation Street star Bill Roache was educated has been rated as Inadequate by Ofsted.

Inspectors visited Michael House, a Steiner Waldorf school, in December and have just published their report.

They found the school warranted the lowest possible grade on all of five main criteria, and downgraded its overall score from the previous second-lowest, Satisfactory.

Lead inspector Simon Hollingworth said: “The school must rapidly improve its procedures to keep children safe and to monitor their welfare [and] rapidly improve the impact of leadership and management in every aspect.”

Serious failings included the consistency of recruitment checks, inappropriate storage of tools and hazardous substances, and ineffective risk assessments.

Inspectors also cited low GCSE attainment and pupil progress, and inadequate support for pupils with Special Educational Needs, and limited staff development.

Michael House, which currently has 85 pupils aged three to 17, was established by Bill Roache’s grandfather in 1934 to offer the Steiner educational method focusing on creativity and spirituality.

Ofsted can only inspect Steiner schools if ordered by the Department for Education, and the findings at Michael House follow numerous cases which have raised doubts about safeguarding at Steiner institutions.

A spokesman for the school said: “In light of its recent Ofsted inspection, Michael House School recognises the standard expected of Steiner Waldorf schools was not met.

“As a result, the school is committed to improving standards and the learning opportunities for all pupils.”

They added: “While we are disappointed by the findings of Ofsted’s inspection, we acknowledge the important role of such formal reviews.

“We welcome the honest and informed feedback and will be using it to guide improvement. Substantial work to that end has already been done since the inspection.”

For the full Ofsted report, got to https://goo.gl/R4NceV.