Drivers and cyclists in the East Midlands have the best relationship in the UK

The relationship between drivers and cyclists in the East Midlands is the strongest in the UK, according to new research.

A survey by car leasing company Cars on Demand found that drivers and cyclists in the East Midlands rate their relationships at six out of 10, the strongest in the UK.

Two thousand drivers and cyclists took part in the survey, which found that drivers seemed to think their relationships with cyclists was much better than cyclists actually did.

The worst region for relationships between drivers and cyclists was London where it was rated 4.5 out of ten.

The survey also found that three quarters (74.4 per cent) of drivers in the UK do empathise with cyclists and the frustrations that they must feel on the roads, when someone overtakes too closely, or brakes suddenly without seeming to see a cyclist in their mirror. Cyclists are also in agreement with drivers too, with 65.2 per cent stating that they empathise with the frustrations of drivers on the roads when they come across someone on their bike.

And when it comes to road rage, many drivers confessed to being guilty of it - 39 per cent said they'd got angry with a cyclist on the road. Of those, 42 per cent were men, compared to 37.5 per cent of women. And over half of drivers believe that laws should be passed which require cyclists to have insurance to ride Britain's roads.

Paul Brown, Managing Director at Cars on Demand, said: "It appears driver-cyclist relations aren’t at their best, which is a great shame.

"And there is some misunderstanding about the laws surrounding cycling, too.

"However, drivers are trying to be empathetic about the issues surrounding cycling and the rules of the road so hopefully if both cyclists and drivers pay more attention to each other, things can progress more smoothly on the UK’s streets."

The survey was carried after new road safety laws were proposed which will treat cyclists who kill pedestrians in the same manner as drivers.