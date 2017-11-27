Notts firearms surrender hailed a success

Over 245 items of firearms and ammunition have been handed in to Nottinghamshire Police during a national two-week surrender.

The exact number and breakdown is not yet known as the items are still being collated, but the majority of the items handed in were firearms.

The campaign, which ran from 13 to 26 November, was aimed at reducing the chances of firearms falling into the hands of criminals.

Officers appealed to anyone who may have had an old gun in their shed or loft to use the opportunity to dispose of it without fear of prosecution at the point of surrender.

Some of the items handed in included old war rifles, a shotgun disguised and a walking stick, and even a hand grenade.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: “We are extremely happy to recover this many firearms and ammunition.

“It is a similar number to the last time we held a firearms surrender in 2014.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who handed in a weapon during the surrender.

“Your weapons can now no longer fall into the wrong hands and be used to harm or threaten people in Nottinghamshire.

“As a force we will continue use intelligence and proactive operations to target the criminal use of firearms.

“There is no place in this county for illegal guns so we will take any chance we can to remove the potential for harm.”