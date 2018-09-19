New role for former minister of Alfreton Wesley Church

Members of Alfreton Wesley Church met up with their former minister in a new guise – as a waiter!

Rev Adrian Smith, who retired as minister of the church three years ago, now volunteers as a member of the catering team at his local church in Tansley, and was “waiting on table” when a coach party from Alfreton arrived for lunch.

Church steward David Hopkinson said: “It is good to keep in touch with former ministers and our members were very pleased to meet up with Adrian again.”

And his new role? “He did an excellent job,” said Mr Hopkinson. “We’ll be going there again.”

Mr Smith is pictured with Betty Renshaw (left) and Margaret Grummitt.