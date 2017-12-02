New play Young Marx will be beamed live to cinemas

Olivier Award-winning actor Rory Kinnear stars in new comedy play Young Marx which will be beamed to cinemas around the country.

The play at the new Bridge Theatre in London will be broadcast to QUAD, Derby; Showcase Cinema de Luxe, Derby, Chesterfield Cineworld, The Ritz, Belper and The George Hotel, Tideswell, on December 7.

Written by Richard Bean and Clive Coleman, Young Marx centres on Europe’s most feared terrorist who is broke and restless and hiding out in London in 1850. The 32-year-old revolutionary is a frothing combination of intellectual brilliance, invective, satiric wit, and child-like emotional illiteracy.

For further details, visit www. ntlive.nationaltheatre.org.uk