New one-stop hair, nail and beauty salon Lunula Moon opens in Heanor

A pair of Heanor women have opened a new salon in the town, promising a one-stop shop for a range of health and beauty needs.

Karena Waterfall and Kelly Skelton-Ruth held a grand opening event at Lunula Moon, on Market Street.

The name is taken from the white crescent at the base of a fingernail, but there is a lot more to the salon than a good manicure.

Karena, 30, who trained as a nail technician three years ago after taking time out of her career to raise two young children, said: “Our services include nails, hair, beauty treatments, botox, fillers and teeth whitening. It’s unusual for Heanor, because we’re offering all things in one place.

“The first two weeks have been great. We’ve covered our bills for the month, and are fully booked for the next fortnight. There has been a lot of interest.”

She added: “We’ve has lots of positive feedback too, so it’s all going really well.”

The pair had worked together in salons before and become good friends, but nothing had prepared them for the makeover which the shop itself required.

Karena said: “It used to be Rainbow Cards and we hoped to turn it around it in three weeks but it’s taken five months because it needed a full renovation. It has all been self-funded too, so it’s been a huge challenge.”

The salon is offering 20 per cent off all treatments for the first month. For details and prices of all services, see lunulamoon.co.uk or fb.com/Lunulamoonheanor.