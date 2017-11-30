New Heanor Memorial Health Centre close to opening after keys handover

The keys to a long-awaited new health centre in Heanor has been handed over by builders, ready for the first patients to arrive next week.

Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust officially took over the building on Ilkeston Road on Friday, November 24.

Staff are now busy fitting it out, moving in and setting up equipment and getting to know their way around in anticipation of the first scheduled appointments on Monday, December 11.

A trust spokesman said: “The new building includes purpose-designed consulting rooms and treatment rooms, and will offer a wide range of outpatient services.”

Trust chairman Prem Singh accepted the keys to e from Piers Austin, site manager for construction firm A & S Enterprises Limited, which has completed the project on time and to budget.

Prem said: “Thank you to the trust’s capital and estates management team who were critical to the successful planning and delivery of the project.”

The total cost of the development is around £3.5 million, incorporating the building costs, fit out, and all other preparations.

A spokesman for A & S Enterprises said: “We would like to thank the trust, and the design team of Frank Shaw Associates, Collins Hall Green and EP Consulting, for offering us this opportunity.

“We also thank the local community who we hope will benefit from the centre for many years to come.”

The new premises are built on the site of the former Heanor Memorial Hospital, which opened in 1925 and was demolished in October 2015, as it became increasingly unfit to meet modern care standards.

After a public vote, it was decided to retain the word ‘memorial’ as part of the centre’s name in a connection to the site’s heritage.

The original foundation stone has been restored and incorporated into a newly built wall on the site.

Once open, the centre will join a network of 133 sites run by the trust, including 11 community hospitals and 30 health centres, with 1.5million patient contacts every year.

Clinical staff will offer services for gastroenterology, trauma and orthopaedics, dermatology, gynaecology, rheumatology, ear, nose and throat, audiology and pre-operative assessments.

The new building will also be a base for services from Heanor Clinic in Wilmot Street , including podiatry and community health.