A novice driver was lucky to escape a horror car crash in Codnor this morning after taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit and the East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene in the early hours, and treated the driver for minor injuries.

A police spokesman said: “The driver had only passed his test the day before.

“He lost control on icy road and is lucky to be alive after a piece of fence narrowly missed his head.”