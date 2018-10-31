New Derbyshire park ‘splash pad’ promises ‘hours of free fun’ for families

A Derbyshire park is to get a brand new £150,000 ‘Splash Pad’ waterplay facility to replace the existing aging and unreliable paddling pool.

The new facility at Heanor’s Memorial Park will feature two zoned areas, one for toddlers and one for older children, including 13 different waterplay jets and interactive features to maximise the fun.

A first Splash Pad was installed in 2014 in Crossley Park in Ripley and has proved a huge hit with children and families. Amber Valley Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment,

Councillor Chris Short, pictured, says he is sure the Splash Pad ‘will provide hours of free fun for children and families’.

With work already underway it is hoped the Splash Pad will be ready in time for the warmer weather in 2019.