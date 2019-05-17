New children’s dance school to launch in Heanor this weekend

A new dance school for children is to open in Marlpool in June, with its lead teacher promising to help youngsters find ‘their happy place’.

Ebony Nixon, 36, is hosting an open day at All Saints Church on Ilkeston Road on Sunday, May 19, 1-3pm, so budding performers and families can get a taste of things to come when classes begin next month.

Ebony Nixon, founder of Me Performing Arts.

Ebony, who has previously worked with the Royal Ballet, and star choreographer Wayne Sleep, said: “Now I’m married and have my kids, it feels right to put all the experience I’ve gained into my own dance place.

“I want children to experience the same opportunities I had, let them live their dreams, and push them to the best of their abilities.”

Me Performing Arts will take ages over 18 months with a busy weekly timetable of ability and age groups for ballet, tap, modern, lyrical, musical theatre and street styles.

Ebony said: “We will also have a stamina class, an outside specialist teaching acro dance, and regular professional workshops.”

While students can take part in accredited assessments if they wish, the emphasis will be on enjoyment.

Ebony said: “It’s more about learning through experience. We have plans to enter competitions all around the country, but it will be entirely optional whether children want to take part in things like that.

“I want it to be a family-friendly place to come. When I dance, I’m in my happy place, and that’s what I want for the students too. It’s a place to come and have fun.”

Langley Mill resident Ebony trained from a young age with the Ripley Academy of Dance and Drama, and later went on to work at the Midlands Academy of Dance & Drama in Nottingham.

She said: “I have good contacts with companies and other dance schools all over the region. We will be linking up with them for special events. Everyone has been really supportive and enthusiastic.”

For more information about the open day, class times and prices, find the Me Performing Arts Ltd on Facebook https://bit.ly/2HAeYIJ.