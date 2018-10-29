New chief executive for Treetops Hospice Care

A new chief executive will be welcomed at Treetops Hospice this week.

Julie Heath, who has been on the board of trustees for 22 years, will take up her new role on November 1.

She succeeds George Cameron who retires on Wednesday after nine years.

George said: “I have seen so many changes over this time including the building of the Day Care Unit in 2010, the Cheetham Centre in 2014, and now our plans to build an In-Patient Unit on the Risley site.

“It has not only been physical changes that have happened but the growth in our services. Our Hospice at Home Service has doubled its provision and we now

provide over 41,800 hours of nursing care in patients’ homes.

“Well-being Days have been introduced to the Day Care portfolio. Bereavement counselling has grown into the Therapeutic Service it is today and new support

services, such as Human Resources, Facilities and Marketing have been introduced.”

Treetop provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life limiting conditions, their families and carers, living in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Julie Heath, from Nottingham, has chaired the Treetops board for seven years and comes to Treetops after working in adult care. She said: “During my many years as a trustee, I’ve witnessed the growth of Treetops Hospice Care into the wonderful organisation that it has become today. I’m passionate about

providing choice, empowerment and the highest of quality services to those we work for and their loved ones.

“I’m so excited to have this fantastic opportunity and I feel a great sense of pride to be a member of the Treetops family. I’m looking forward to the next exciting stage in Treetops evolution and with the support of all the staff, wonderful volunteers and supporters, I know that it will continue to be a great success.”