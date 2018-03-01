Multi-agency operation underway to try and reduce disruption caused by snow in Derbyshire

Police, councils and other agencies have today joined forces to try and reduce the disruption caused by snow in Derbyshire.

Heavy snowfall on Wednesday and Thursday has led to road and school closures across the county and the emergency services, councils, the Highways Agency and other partners are working closely together to try and minimise disruption.

People are being advised to avoid travel if possible. Anyone who does have to travel is urged to check the latest road updates before travelling today.



Police said: "You are urged to avoid travel in the north of the county wherever possible as an increasing number of main roads are impassable due to continuous snow fall and 30 to 40mph winds causing snow to drift - meaning that you may find you can’t complete your journey.



"And while there are currently no road closures in the south of the county, conditions on the roads - including main roads - are treacherous despite ongoing efforts to grit and plough."

Hospitals: the Royal Derby Hospital and Chesterfield Royal Hospital are extremely busy at the moment. With this in mind, it's vital that they keep A&E for emergencies only. Please consider alternatives.



East Midlands Ambulance Service: They have cancelled all non-emergency patient transport journeys which are not for vital treatment. Patients who have appointments for vital treatment such as chemotherapy and dialysis, and patients leaving hospital, will be prioritised.



Contacting the services: Please monitor the council Twitter feeds, Facebook pages and websites for information about road closures and gritting. Consider these before calling 101 about road conditions or closures.

Derbyshire County Council’s contact centre is very busy today due to the severe weather conditions and they’re unable to deal with routine or non-urgent calls. Please only call them if you have an urgent concern.