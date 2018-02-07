Motorist was on a rescue mission when he was caught drink-driving

A drink-driver was caught after he took to the road because he had received a call that his son had threatened to jump off a nearby viaduct.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how David Fallows, 62, of Oak Close, Pinxton, was approached by police who believed he had consumed alcohol so he underwent a test at a police station.

Neil Hollett, prosecuting, said police came across him as he stopped on another matter and they believed he was over the drink-drive limit. Fallows admitted exceeding the drink-drive limit after the incident on December 29.

Annis Rowlands, defending, said he had received a phone call saying his son had gone to a viaduct and threatened to jump off. Magistrates fined Fallows £120 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned from driving for 12 months.