Motorist is fined after collision left cyclist with a broken collar bone and ribs

A careless driver has been ordered to pay £361 after he collided into a cyclist who suffered a fractured collar bone and broken ribs.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, June 6, how Anthony Avery, 30, had been at the junction of the A625 Main Road and Polly Froggatt Lane, in Calver, when he drove into the path of a cyclist.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “This occurred about 5pm, on December 21, at the junction of the A625 and Polly Froggatt Lane, in Calver.

“Mr Avery was driving his own vehicle and approached the junction to turn left and pulled out into the path of the cyclist who had right of way and was unable to avoid the collision.”

Mrs Bickley added that two witnesses in a vehicle saw the cyclist approach the junction with his lights on and he had high-visibility accessories.

The cyclist suffered a fractured clavicle, five broken ribs and minor ligament damage to a thumb and was left needing time off work and he could not ride his bike for 18 weeks.

Avery told police he had not seen the cyclist.

The defendant, of Compstall Road, Romiley, Stockport, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

He told the court: “I am sincerely sorry for what happened. I am sorry for any harm or pain I have caused.”

Magistrates fined Avery £246 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

His driving licence was also endorsed with five points.