A motorist was arrested by police in Langley Mill on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle on Thursday.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit revealed on social networking site Twitter that the individual had driven by one of its cars - flagging up the stolen Jeep with the force's ANPR system.

The tweet said: "Langley Mill. Drives by one of our cars and pings up as stolen. Dives off into a car park. One under arrest and vehicle recovered."