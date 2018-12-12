Motorcyclist was fined after he was caught riding without a licence and insurance

A motorcyclist who claimed he was returning the bike to a friend was caught riding without a licence and insurance.

Jason Clarke, 28, of Nether Springs Road, Bolsover, was stopped by police on Moorfield Avenue, Bolsover, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on December 5.

Clarke pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and without insurance after the incident on November 25.

He told police he was returning the bike to a friend. Clarke also told the court his “missus” wanted the bike moving from their garden.

Magistrates fined Clarke £120 and he must pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with eight points.