A motorcylist is reported injured after his bike was in collision with a car in a Derbyshire village

The collision between a Range Rover and a motorcycle was reported today (Monday December 30) at 12.40pm, on the B6103 at Oakerthorpe.

Derbyshire Police said the incident was still ongoing and an ambulance had been called.

A police spokesman said an ambulance has been called. The extent of any injuries is as yet unknown.

More when we have it.