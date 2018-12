A motorcyclist has died after a collision in Derbyshire.

It happened this morning (Monday, December 17) on Church Street, Denby village at around 8.40am.

The incident involved a Lexmoto bike and a Range Rover.

A man who was riding the Lexmoto was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed the road for several hours while a collision investigation was carried out, and reopened it at about 1pm.