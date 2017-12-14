Motorcycle stolen from Heanor Town Football Ground

A moped was stolen outside Heanor Town football ground and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “On Monday, December 4 between 4pm and 8pm a Qingqi 125T moped was stolen from outside the football ground on Mayfield Avenue.

“The bike had been left secure with a large chain through the front wheel.”

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of theft and released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Sean Davis on 101 quoting reference number 17000528566 or click here to send him a message.