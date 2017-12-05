Motorbike stolen in Ripley

A motor bike has been cut loose from a securing padlock and stolen from an address in Ripley.

Police are appealing for information on the red Aprilia Tuono motorbike (pictured) which was stolen from outside a home in Fletcher Street, Ripley.

Police have said the bike had been cut loose from the padlock securing it and an attempt had been made to remove the ignition barrel. It’s also believed that the steering lock was in place when it was stolen.

The theft happened between 9.30pm on Thursday, November 23 and 6.40am on Friday, 24 November.

If you recognise the motorbike in the image, or noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time, please call PCSO Neil Wilson on 101 quoting reference number 17000511482.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.