Most romantic places in Derbyshire for a Valentine's proposal Stock image Planning to pop the question this Valentine's Day and looking for somewhere really special to do so? Here are the top romantic places in Derbyshire. Chatsworth House is the jewel in the crown of Derbyshire's stately homes.. The house was the inspiration for Mr Darcy's residence in Pride and Prejudice. Take a hike up Stanage Edge for dramatic landscape and sweeping views across Hathersage....keep that engagement ring safe while you do so! Romantics looking for an ideal place to propose should choose Haddon Hall where films such as The Princess Bride and Jane Eyre have been shot. Venture into the valleys of Winnatts Pass, near Castleton, where the dramatic landscape offers a spectacular setting to pop the question. Show your partner that they have the key to your heart by proposing at Bakewell's lovelock bridge. Aspiring to make your sweetheart your lifelong partner? Get down on bended knee at the Crooked Spire church in Chesterfield? If you're looking for a picture-perfect location to impress your partner , you can't go wrong with Monsal Dale. How about the dramatic backdrop of Hardwick Hall to ask that very important question? Dovedale is a natural choice if you're looking for a beauty spot. It has spectacular valleys, a meandering river and famous stepping stones. Head for Bolsover Castle to make your partner feel like royalty when you ask them to marry you.