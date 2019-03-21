More than half a million people have signed a petition to 'cancel Brexit' by revoking Article 50.

The online petition saw a spike in numbers following Prime Minister Theresa May's speech in Downing Street last night- and support is still growing.

The volume of people visiting the petition is thought to be so high that the Government website keeps crashing.

Margaret Anne Newsome Georgiadou started the petition. She said: "The government repeatedly claims exiting the EU is 'the will of the people'.

"We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now, for remaining in the EU. A People's Vote may not happen - so vote now."

The target for petitions to be considered for debate in Parliament is 100,000 signatures- currently around 620,000 have signed.

Today (Thursday, March 31) will see Ms May making a direct plea to EU Leaders asking to postpone Brexit for three months.

She said that the delay was a 'matter of great personal regret'.

This morning on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt admitted that Parliament could still vote to stop Brexit - but added it was 'highly unlikely'.

The petition has divided readers.

Glyn Cooke said: "17.4 million voted to leave, do you remember that?"

Amy Spilman said: "Why doesn't anyone seem to understand that it wasn't a democratic vote because no one knew what they were voting for. We were all massively lied to in the run up to the referendum. Also can any of the leavers actually give a legitimate evidence based reason for leaving? Because I haven't heard not one good reason for leaving thus far."

