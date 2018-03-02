More police patrols to combat Ripley shop thefts

There will be a higher police presence in Ripley as Derbyshire Police are trying to target and prevent thefts from stores, and other retail related crimes in the town.

The Ripley Town Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team are carrying out the operation which will include a number of uniformed and plain clothes patrols, as well as working alongside businesses to help keep the town centre safe.

PC Ruth Platts, of the Ripley Town Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Our aim is to reduce any opportunities for retail related crime and to ensure that shoppers stay safe.

“We understand the impact that shop theft has on local businesses and we are keen to work with stores to target any individuals responsible for these crimes, while providing also reassurance for shoppers and shop staff.”

Retail workers are also encouraged to report any suspicious activity through the shop watch system.

The force is also urging shoppers to be alert and to take care of their belongings, and have purse chains and alarms available from the police office at Ripley Town Hall.

PC Platts added: “We would also advise people to be aware of their surroundings when they’re out and about to make it more difficult by making sure your purse, wallet and other valuables are hidden away in a zipped bag.

“We would also advise people to only carry the money that you need and to use items such as purse chains or bells which will make it more difficult for purses to be stolen, acting as a deterrent and alerting you to anything suspicious.”

Advice to shoppers includes:

•Keep your bag closed and close to you at all times, if possible with the opening towards your body.

•Close your purse and put it away before you leave the till.

•Try not to overload yourself with bags and coats.

•Avoid carrying your purse or wallet in a back trouser pocket, or an outside jacket or coat pocket

•Keep cash secure and out of sight.

•Do not leave your handbag, pushchair or shopping trolley unattended for any length of time.

•Always make sure that no one is looking over your shoulder before entering your PIN number at the cash machine, make sure your money is put away before leaving the machine and ensure your purse is out of reach.

Anyone with information about any retail related crime in the area should contact the Ripley Town Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team by calling 101, the non-emergency number for Derbyshire police.