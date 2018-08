Police need your help in tracing this missing Ripley woman.

Kathryn Elliott was last seen yesterday (Tuesday, August 21) at 3.50pm.

She has not lived in Ripley long and has links to Sutton-in-Ashfield and Nottingham.

The 41-year-old is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall with brown, shoulder length curly hair.

If you have any information that could helo, call 101, quoting reference number 1146 of August 21.