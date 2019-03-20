Miners pension campaigners optimistic after meeting minister

Miners campaigning for a fairer pension deal say they are cautiously optimistic after meeting politicians at Westminster.

The meeting on Tuesday follows the handing in of a 100,000 name petition calling for the Government to end the arrangement which sees them take a 50-50 split of the billions profit made by the mineworker’s pension fund.

Former miners met with Under-Secretary of State for Industry & Energy Richard Harrington, Mansfield MP Ben Bradley and Doncaster MP Ed Milliband.

Campaigner Mick Newton said: “The meeting with the Minister was very positive and very productive.

“There seemed to be genuine concern and a recognition of the need to secure a better deal for Mineworkers and Widows.

“There was a willingness to explore and progress our proposals by all involved in the meeting.

“At this stage I think it is fair to say that we are cautiously optimistic that we will secure some improvements to our Pension arrangements, and we hope those improvements will be progressed sooner rather than later”.

“I would like to say a big Thank You to the Chad and everyone who has contributed to our campaign over the past four years.

We have come along way since 2015 and hopefully that support will be justified.”

More when we have it.

Passion and anger as miners hand over 100,000 name petition