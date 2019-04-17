Men seriously injured after crash on main road in Derbyshire

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them on 101.
A pedestrian and a cyclist were seriously injured in a collision in Derbyshire.

The A610 was shut in both directions for a number of hours between Steam Mill Lane and Brittain Drive following the crash, which happened at 5.05pm on Tuesday.

Pedestrian seriously injured after A610 crash

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said on Wednesday morning: "The pedestrian, a 79-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre.

"The cyclist, a 37-year-old man, suffered a serious injury and was also taken to hospital

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference number 998-160419."