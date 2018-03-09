Meet our Pet of the Year 2018 hopefuls!

From dishy dogs and cute cats to handsome hamsters and prancing ponies - we’ve been inundated with your entries for our pet of the year competition!

To see the hopeful feathered, furry and scaly friends hoping to be crowned our champ, click on the link.

Entries have now closed for the contest, which will see one lucky pet collect the top prize of a two-hour professional pet portrait shoot, courtesy of the The Really Wild Studio, worth £140.

Simon Collington, who runs the studio, will now sift through the scores of entries to pick the top ten and will arrange photo shoots with our finalists.

Then it will be down to YOU to vote for your favourite from that shortlist to decide who will take the crown - and that top prize!