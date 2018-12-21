Marie Curie - standing ready to support carers

No matter the time of year, spending time with your family and loved ones is always important – even more so over the Christmas period.

This year, more than one million people in the UK are expected to be supporting a loved one who has a terminal illness, during what could be their last Christmas together.

Caring for a loved one can be a rewarding experience, but many of your readers will also feel overwhelmed and isolated. They may also be facing the challenge of trying to make Christmas a magical, happy time for young children while also providing care for their husband, wife, mother or father.

That’s why we want people to know that the Marie Curie support line is available for families who don’t know where to turn and need extra support this Christmas.

Marie Curie’s helpline provides free and confidential emotional support about any aspect of terminal illness, as well as offering help with bereavement.

If your readers are in need of support then Marie Curie is here for them. Please let them know they can contact us, for free, on 0800 090 2309. Support Line open hours:

December 22, 11am-5pm;

December 23, 11am-5pm;

December 24, 10am-4pm;

December 25/26, 10am-2pm;

December 27/28, 8am-6pm;

December 29, 11am-5pm;

December 30, 11am-5pm;

December 31, 10am-4pm;

January 1, 10am-2pm.

Additionally, our trained support line officers are also on hand via our online chat service at mariecurie.org.uk/support

Morven Masterton

Marie Curie head of information and support