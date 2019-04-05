Mansfield MP says Government did far better than it imagined out of miners pension arrangements

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley has said the Government has done ‘far better than it imagined” out of the miners pension scheme.

The MP made the observation in a reply to a letter from one of his constituents in which he explicitly calls for a fairer pension deal for ex miners and widows.

Former miners outside 10 Downing Street after handing over a 100,000 name petition.

In his letter to resident Stuart Clarke the MP wrote: “This is an issue that I have followed closely since becoming an MP and I appreciate that it is an important issue locally in Mansfield.

“Since being elected I’ve spoken out in parliament and held meetings with both ministers and trustees in support of changes to the terms of the scheme.

“We need to recognise that the Government has done far better out of it than they could have imagined.

“It’s only right that we tip the scales back in favour of Mansfield’s mineworkers.

“Most recently I met Les Moore and members of the UK miners pension scheme, for justice & fair play association (UKMPSA) at my Mansfield office to talk about the scheme.

“A few weeks ago in parliament, I went to a meeting with members of UKMPSA to discuss the issue in more detail with the minister for business energy and industrial strategy Richard Harrington MP.

“Since then the minister has resigned , however pleased be assured that this is an issue I continue work closely on with the Government. I will continue to push for changes.

Campaigner and former Thoresby miner Mick Newton said the letter echoed a strong change of opinion from a growing number of MPs, in particular those from Coalfield Areas.

He added: “I would like to think these comments represent a successful outcome of our tireless lobbying and the strength of our 107,000 strong petition.

“Political Lobbying is all about changing the hearts and minds of those who have the ability to right this wrong, and I believe we are moving in a positive direction towards a successful outcome for our 150,000 Pensioners.

Least not forget that by securing improvements to individual pensions we are boosting income and purchase power to local economies throughout our Coalfield Communities.

The work of our local MPs on this issue needs to be commended.”

Ashfield MP backs miners pension campaign