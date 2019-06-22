Man taken to hospital with 'serious' injuries after fire in Long Eaton

A man has been taken to hospital with 'serious' injuries following a flat fire in Long Eaton.

Emergency services rushed to a fire this morning, following reports someone was trapped in a building.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary were called to a fire where it was reported that someone was trapped at around 5.40am this morning.

They attended the flat on Lynden Avenue in Long Eaton along with the fire and rescue service and the ambulance service.

On arrival, firefighters were faced with a well-developed fire in a first floor flat.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and rescued one adult male casualty who had suffered serious injuries.

Lynden Avenue

The casualty was handed into the care of doctors at the scene and taken by ambulance to hospital with burn injuries.

Part of Lynden Avenue is currently closed, and residents are asked to take an alternative route.

Firefighters from Long Eaton and Nottinghamshire’s Highfields Station attended the fire.

A joint police and fire investigation is currently ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.

Firefighters will be in the Lynden Avenue area of Long Eaton later today to talk to residents about fire safety and to provide reassurance.

No further information is currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 184 of June 22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.