Man taken to hospital after he chased a thief at Nottingham station

A thief attempted to steal a phone and train ticket from a woman on a train at Nottingham station.

Police are now trying to identify a man (pictured) in connection with the assault and attempted theft.

At approximately 6.30pm on July 24, a man attempted to steal a phone and train ticket from a woman on board a train at Nottingham station.

A spokesman from the British Transport Police who are investigating the incident said: "The suspect then ran from the train and was chased by another passenger.

"The suspect then struck the man on the hand, causing him to fall to the ground where he sustained a cut to the head. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment."

Officers believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information which could help them investigate.

If you know who he is, then please contact police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 537 of 24/07/2018.

Or you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.