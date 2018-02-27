Man punched driver following fracas outside Chesterfield College

A man has been ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and must pay £170 after he punched a driver after a fracas near Chesterfield College.

Kieran Kenworthy, 20, of Hipper Street West, Chesterfield, punched the man after he had driven to collect his girlfriend from Chesterfield College, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Heath-Tilford told the hearing on Monday, February 26: “The complainant went to Chesterfield College about 2pm to pick up his girlfriend.

“She called him to say there was a dispute at the right-hand side of the entrance gate. There was a group of lads getting in people’s faces.”

Ms Heath-Tilford added that the complainant’s girlfriend identified this defendant and said he was “gobbing-off” to her so the complainant looked over to the defendant.

Kenworthy walked over in an aggressive manner, according to Mrs Heath-Tilford, with his fists clenched and there was a discussion between the defendant and the complainant with the defendant swearing and being abusive.

Ms Heath-Tilford said as the complainant tried to leave other males laid down in the road to stop his vehicle before he could pull over and call the police.

But another vehicle pulled alongside the complainant’s vehicle, according to Ms Heath-Tilford, and Kenworthy got out and approached the complainant’s door and punched his right eye.

Kenworthy told police he had been at Chesterfield College with a female friend who was being abused and he was being insulted and he was trying to stop any further abuse.

He claimed a vehicle pulled up and he was accused of abusing the driver’s girlfriend but he said it was the driver’s girlfriend who was causing the trouble.

Kenworthy said he punched the driver through the door because he thought he was going to be attacked.

The defendant stated he feels terrible about what he did and he has since seen the complainant and apologised.

Kenworthy pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating after the incident on September 22.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said jobless Kenworthy is of previous good character and he suffers with depression and anxiety and has mental health issues.

Magistrates sentenced Kenworthy to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 days of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.