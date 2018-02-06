Man punched and choked his partner after a night-out together

A thug punched and choked his partner after his mood changed following a night-out.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 1 how Alex Ransom, 23, formerly of Market Street, Eckington, was reported to police by a neighbour who overheard a loud bang and shouting from the couple’s flat.

Sarah Haslam, prosecuting, said: “He caused injury to her lip, arms and legs and she had a small cut to her upper lip and bruising to her upper arms. She had a black vest top that was clearly ripped.”

Mrs Haslam added the couple had been out for a meal and they described themselves as quite intoxicated and Ransom’s mood changed.

Ransom dragged his partner by her hair, according to Mrs Haslam, took a phone from her, got her on the floor and punched her causing her head to hit a cupboard.

Mrs Haslam added Ransom’s partner blacked-out but came round to find him with his hands around her throat and he pulled her head up and banged it on the floor before ripping her top. The defendant told police they had been drunk and he could not recall what happened and if he had assaulted her it was out of character. Ransom, of Ox Hill, Halfway, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the attack on January 13.

Annette Thomas, defending, said he is remorseful and has no recollection of what happened but accepts his partner’s account of events.

Magistrates sentenced Ransom to a community order until July 31, 2019, with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also fined £100 and he must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.