Man is caught with three types of drugs

A drug-user caught with three lots of drugs by police has been ordered to pay £481.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 2 how Daniel Filapek, 32, was stopped in his car and passed over a box with cannabis before police found amphetamine and ecstasy in the vehicle. Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said Filapek, of Farndale Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield, admitted buying the drugs for personal use. He pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing drugs after the incident in July. He was fined £360 and must pay a £36 victim surcharge and £85 costs.