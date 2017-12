Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped in a car after a crash during the early hours of this morning.

Crews were called to the A608 at Smalley shortly after 5.30am.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: "Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to release one man trapped in a car which was involved in a road traffic collision.

"One man with major injuries was handed over to East Midlands Ambulance Service.

"Police were also in attendance."