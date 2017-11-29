A man fly-tipped 17 bags of waste in Heanor because it was foggy and he could not see to drive to a more appropriate place, a court heard.

Paul Okade, who now lives in Southwark, London, gave the excuse for his actions in dumping the bags of waste at Plough Garage, Mansfield Road on December 27 last year, when he appeared at Derby Magistrates' Court.

The waste was deposited next to trade waste bins belonging to the garage and evidence relating to Okade was found in the bags.

Although he pleaded guilty to the offence of fly-tipping he told the court he believed it was an acceptable place to leave the waste.

He was fined £2,613, ordered to pay costs to the council of £523 and a victim surcharge of £170- a total of £3,306 to pay in 28 days.