A man has been charged with stealing three bottles of perfume from a shop in Ripley.

The perfumes were taken from Hurst’s Chemists on High Street on Saturday, May 12.

Billy Carlile, 33, of Nottingham Road, Ripley, was arrested in the town centre on suspicion of theft on the same day.

He was charged with the offence following an investigation and is due to appear before magistrates at Chesterfield magistrates' court next week.