Man caught with cannabis plants at his home is spared from jail

A drug-user who was caught with 18 cannabis plants at his home has been spared from jail.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how Darrell Tracey, 33, of Foxcroft Chase, Killamarsh, admitted producing cannabis plants and oil or resin after a police raid. Tracey claimed he was growing the class B drug for himself, family and friends.

Cannabis.

Robert Carr, prosecuting, said police raided Foxcroft Chase and found 18 cannabis plants. Tracey told police he had been stockpiling cannabis for his own use.

Mr Carr argued the scale of the cannabis grow had a possible yield of up to 1,500 grammes and a potential street value of up to £15,000.

Tracey pleaded guilty to producing cannabis plants and oil or resin after the raid in August, 2017. Robert Sowter, defending, said Tracey is employed and is trying to quit cannabis.

The defendant’s case was committed to Derby Crown Court and he was sentenced on April 4 to 10 months of custody suspended for 24 months with 80 hours of unpaid work.