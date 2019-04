A man dialled 999 to moan about his kebab, police have revealed.

Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Team said they received a call from a man because he was 'unhappy' about his kebab.

"(He) said it looked like dog meat unbelievable !!!!! #wasteofpolicetime," they tweeted.

Earlier this year we reported how a man called police to say he had found a hair on his pizza

People are being reminded to only dial 999 in a genuine emergency.