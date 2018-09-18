Man arrested as police investigate reports of inappropriate behaviour towards girls in Heanor

A man has been arrested in connection a number of alleged offences involving inappropriate comments and behaviour towards teenaged girls in the Heanor area.

The 62 year old was arrested on Thursday, September 13 on suspicion of offences relating to trying to persuade children into his car and attempting to engage in inappropriate communication with a child.

It is in connection with a number of alleged offences which have taken place during August and September in the Heanor and Ripley areas.

He has been granted police bail, but with conditions not to approach any women under the age of 20 and not to go within 50 metres of a school, while officers investigate the reports.

PC Teresa Kay, of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team, has been carrying out inquiries. She said: “We understand that the nature of these incidents has caused alarm and worry within the community but I would like to thank people for their cooperation while we carry out our investigation.

“If anyone who has not yet spoken to us believes they have been the victim of an offence like this in the Ripley and Heanor area, or if you have any information which could help, please contact us.”

