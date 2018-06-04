Man arrested after robbery of 100-year-old Derbyshire woman

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged robbery of a 100-year-old woman.

The incident occurred at around 8.45am on Monday, May 28, close to the junction of St Chads Road and Empress Road in Normanton.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “The woman, who has a broken neck and bruising to her face, said she was approached from behind, knocked over and had her handbag stolen. The woman is currently recovering from her injuries.

“The bag, which is green, made of fake leather and has gold clasps, was found at the junction of Moore Street and Normanton Road.”

Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a beige Seat Leon which was seen close to where the incident took place. The car was found abandoned two days later on Wednesday, May 30, in a car park in Jackson Street, Stockbrook.

The spokesman added: “We want to hear from anyone who may have information about the driver of the vehicle – or if you have CCTV or dash cam footage that shows the vehicle with registration plate SL02 KVZ.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 18*243815.