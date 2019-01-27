Man, 80, knocked to ground in Ripley robbery

An 80-year-old man has been knocked to the ground during a robbery in Ripley.

It was reported that the victim was walking along Alfred Street when he was approached by two men who asked him for the time.

The men then grabbed hold of the victim, knocking him to the ground, before running away with his wallet and phone.

The attackers are understood to have made off in the direction of Outram Street.

They are described as white, and one of them was wearing a hat.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the robbery that happened shortly before 7.25pm on Saturday, January 27, in Alfred Street.

A police spokesman said: "If you witnessed the incident, or were in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious, please don’t hesitate to report it to us via the force’s social media channels or by calling us."

Please quote reference number 956 of January 26 and the name of the officer in the case, Detective Constable Thor Long, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.