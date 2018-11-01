Mamba-fuelled homeless man smashed a car window because he could not get a lift

A drug-fuelled homeless vandal, who could not get a lift in his friend’s car, smashed one of the vehicle’s windows out of frustration.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 31 how Caleb Kynman, 21, of no fixed abode, smashed a side window of his friend’s Volkswagen Beetle which was parked on West Lea, at Clowne.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police were called to a report of a vehicle with a smashed passenger side window.

“They arrived just after 5am and Kynman was on West Lea and he was spoken to by police.

“He admitted a number of times that he had smashed the window and he made comments that he was going to come back to cause further damage when he was released from custody.”

Kynman told police he had consumed the cannabinoid zombie-drug mamba during the previous evening and when he could not get a lift from his friend he became frustrated and smashed the car window.

The defendant pleaded guilty to causing the damage after the incident on October 18.

Defence solicitor Julie Page said: “They had been friends. Over the friendship the defendant has loaned the complainant money and he thought the complainant could give him a lift but he lost his temper and smashed the window.

“He had used mamba and this is an on-going problem for this young man and it affects his judgement.”

Ms Page added that Kynman, who is dependent on benefits, has been homeless for nine months and regularly uses mamba but he is trying to stop and he is trying to find accommodation.

Magistrates fined Kynman £80 and ordered him to pay £200 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge.