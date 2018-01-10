Lorry taken after keys stolen in Ripley

Police officers investigating the theft of a lorry from a business in Ripley are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Sometime between Wednesday, January 3 at 6.30pm and Thursday, January 4 at 8am a business premises on Whiteley Road was broken into.

Keys to an Iveco lorry were taken and the lorry was stolen from the yard of the premises.

PC Sean Davis said: “I would like to speak to anyone that saw anything suspicious on and around Whiteley Road in the early evening of January 3 from 5pm onwards.

“The lorry that was taken was quite distinctive and had an orange horizontal stripe along the cab. It is very likely that it was driven away in convoy with another vehicle.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Davis on 101 quoting reference number 18*5012.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.