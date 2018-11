A lorry driver who parked "dangerously" on a A38 entry slip has been ticketed by police.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit attended the incident.

A police spokesman said: "The HGV driver parked up on an entry slip to take his regulation break. Professional driver? Professionally moved to a lay-by and ticket for leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position issued."

It is currently unknown which entry slip the diver was parked on.