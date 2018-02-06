Line up for Y Not Festival 2018 announced

The line-up for this year's Y Not Festival has been announced.

The Derbyshire festival, which is back for its 13th year this summer, will this year feature The Libertines (Friday), Catfish and the Bottlemen (Saturday) and Jamiroquai (Sunday) as headliners.

Jamiroquai

Other names announced for the festival, which is taking place at Pikehall from July 27-29, include Kaiser Chiefs and Manic Street Preachers.

The line-up also includes Fat White Family, blues icon Seasick Steve and Buzzcocks.

Exciting emerging acts join them, including the most tipped act for 2018 - Pale Waves, plus The Amazons, Tom Grennan and Circa Waves.

The Amazons who were tipped for stardom in the BBC Sound of 2017 and also released their debut last year to great acclaim said: “Really excited to return to Y Not Festival this year. The festival gave us one of our first main stage slots back in 2016, and we fell in love with the location. We're looking forward to coming back and joining an amazing lineup of music.”



Y Not has a longstanding history of nurturing home grown talent and emerging acts, holding slots on the bill for the best in their local area. Returning this year after cutting their teeth at Y Not, South Yorkshire’s hotly tipped The Sherlocks are looking forward to getting stuck in, “We love this festival, one of the best in the UK,” say the band, “We are where we belong, on the main stage. It would be an honour to one day come back and headline!“



The full Y Not 2018 line up:

The Libertines, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Jamiroquai, Kaiser Chiefs, Manic Street, Preachers, Seasick Steve, The Levellers, Circa Waves, The Amazons, Fat White Family, Buzzcocks, Moose Blood, Reverend And The Makers, The Sherlocks, Tom Grennan, Shame, Coasts, Mr Motivator, DJ Luck & MC Neat, Tom Walker, Pale Waves, Lucy Spraggan, Jaws, Sam Fender, The Lancashire Hotpots, Turbowolf, King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys, The Orielles, Mullally, Everly Pregnant Brothers, King No One, When Young, Dead! and Bloody Knees.



Festival organiser Simon Mawbey - "We're so happy to be back with our biggest line up to date. There are a lot of changes and improvements being made to make sure the festival is the best it's ever been in 13 years and I'm excited that we can come back stronger than ever.”



Tickets are on sale now at www.ynotfestival.co.uk/tickets.

