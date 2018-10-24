Latest Derby magistrates’ court results with Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including cases from Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston are listed below.

Motoring

Derby magistrates' court.

Keanu Cawkill, 23, of Market Place, Codnor, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on High Street, at Codnor, Ripley. Fined £165 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on High Street, at Codnor, Ripley, otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Fined £25. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue but varied with 20 hours of unpaid work and original unpaid work requirement to continue.

Jordan Darren Godfrey, 25, of New Road, Codnor Park, Ironville. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence at Tamworth Road, Sawley. Order varied with 20 hours of unpaid work and original requirements including a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and unpaid work are to continue. Must pay £60 costs.

Matthew Beeston, 46, of Nottingham Road, Eastwood. Proved under the Single justice Procedure that he used a vehicle at Ilkeston without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Other

Anthony Leonard Kinnear, 27, of Westwick Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place on Market Place, Ilkeston. Fined £60 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Phillip Rose, 42, of Highfields Drive, Kirk Hallam, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority on Market Place, Ilkeston. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until February 7, 2019, with a four month curfew with electronic monitoring.

Craig Stuart Wardle, 30, of Bath Street, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to attending a specific address at Heanor which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Indicated a guilty plea to contacting a specific person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until December 2, 2018, with an eight week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Faye Catherine Parkin, 30, of Bernard Boam Dwellings, Ripley. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Committed to prison for seven days.

Christopher Anthony Probbing, 29, of Stamford Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to driving while unfit to drive through drugs at Shilo Way, Ilkeston. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.7grammes of cocaine, a controlled class A drug, at Shilo Way, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to driving at Shilo Way, Ilkeston, while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Indicated a guilty plea to fraudulently using a vehicle registration mark at Shilo Way, Ilkeston. Committed to prison for ten weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to 14 days. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance at Shilo Way, Ilkeston. No separate penalty.

Jake Meads, 36, of Duke Street, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs.

Ross Housechild, 25, of Spinney Road, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue. Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs.

Natalie Melissa Dawson, 28, of Nelson Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing washing powders valued at £27 belonging to One Stop on Charlotte Street, at Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing men’s L’Oreal products valued at £66 belonging to Wilkinson’s on Bath Street, at Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Pleaded guilty to stealing coffee and Airwicks valued at £65 belonging to the Co-op at Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing three Polly Pocket toys valued at £15 belonging to Tesco, at Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing perfume belonging to Tesco at Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to knowing that payment for a taxi fare was required before making off without paying with intent to avoid a £25 payment. Pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol which belonged to Tesco, at Ilkeston. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.

Matthew David Bower, 37, of St John’s Street, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to five counts of committing fraud by dishonestly making a false representation by using someone else’s bank card to buy goods. Fined £180 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely a bank card, for the benefit of another. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely a credit card, for the benefit of another. No separate penalty.

Haig Bradley Meads, 27, of Tunnicliffe Court, Cotmanhay, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of stealing cleaning products belonging to Live and Let Live One Stop Shop, on Charlotte Street, at Ilkeston, and failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Suspended sentence of imprisonment of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months implemented as a sentence of nine weeks of custody.

Carol Elaine Shipley, 36, of Burke Drive, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to stealing cosmetic products belonging to the Cosmetic Company Shop, at East Midlands Designer Outlet, on Mansfield Road, at Pinxton. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Fined £50.

Assault

Simon Wood, 35, of Adelaide Walk, Ironville. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for two years.

Dean George Oliver, 40, of Orchard Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Drugs

Stephen Rucroft, 47, of Pasture Avenue, Ripley. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing cocaine, a controlled class A drug. Fined £160 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Theft

Kevin Kenny, 44, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of vodka from Asda, on Midland Street, at Long Eaton. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for eight weeks.