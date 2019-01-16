Latest Derby magistrates’ court results from across Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including cases from Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston are listed below.

Other

Derby magistrates' court.

Georgina Terri Richards, 28, of Ray Street, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour in Derby. Must pay £200 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £50 compensation and £85 costs. Community order with a six week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Rosemary Kelly, 47, of Farm Close, Kilburn, Belper. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window belonging to Action Housing in Derby. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Kaine Lewis Fearne, 21, of Roosevelt Avenue, Chaddesden, Derby, and latterly Astcote Close, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to using two counts of threatening behaviour. Pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner at Heanor. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door handle to the value of £163.80 at Heanor. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 24 weeks. Restraining order to last until December 16, 2021. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance at Langley Mill. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Destiny Blake, 18, of Derby Road, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to entering a building as a trespasser, namely Shampoodles, at Sandiacre. Must pay a £120 compensation. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Gary Hardy, 57, of Python Hill Road, Rainsworth, Mansfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging two windows at Long Eaton to the value of £600 belonging to Pelgraves Restaurant and Pizzeria. Must pay £600 compensation. Community order to last until December 17, 2019, with a one-month curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Shane Bagworth, of Station Road, Heanor. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue but varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £60 costs.

Alan Draycott, 37, of Oakleys Road, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a class B drug, namely 45.50 grammes of cannabinoid 5F-MDMBPINACA. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend two appointment dates. Committed to prison for seven days.

James Robert Shaw, 31, of Dovedale Circle, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Ilkeston. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until December 18, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of cocaine, a class A drug, at Ilkeston. Fined £450.

Wesley Brian Marriott, 33, of North Street, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour on North Street, at Langley Mill, Heanor. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Fined £40. Pleaded guilty to a further count of using threatening behaviour at Alma Leisure Park, on Derby Road, Chesterfield. Fined £60.

Paul Mecia, 56, of Swan Road, Ripley. Indicated a guilty plea to committing an act outraging public decency by urinating in a busy shop in the bus station, in Derby city centre, over shopping baskets. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Livingstone Sylvester Payne, 48, of Knutsford Green, Derby. Pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated assault by beating at Lower Dunstead Road, Heanor. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a fence, glass door and television and furniture. Must pay £800 compensation. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until December 12, 2019.

Drugs

Alex May, 21, of Calderdale Drive, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of cocaine, a class A drug, on MacKenzie Street, Derby. Fined £400 and must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Motoring

Dean Spowage, 52, of Windsor Close, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit at Burton. Fined £633 and must pay a £63 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Jade Ellen Heffron, 18, of Mason Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph limit on the A6096 Ladywood Road, at Ilkeston, at 36mph. Fined £125 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Lee Flint, 42, of Church Street, Heanor. Proved in absence that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Michael William Binder, 26, of Draycott Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Peel Street, at Long Eaton. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until June 19, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 26 months. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Peel Street, Long Eaton. No separate penalty.

Theft

Glenn Alan Harrison, 42, of Osmaston Close, Sawley. Pleaded guilty to stealing baby milk valued at £21.98 belonging to Boots at Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to stealing baby milk valued at £41.98 belonging to Boots on High Street, at Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to attempting to steal a pedal cycle valued at £400 at Trent Lock public house, on Lock Lane, Sawley. Must pay £400 compensation. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend two appointment dates. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of stealing eight packs of chicken and ten packs of cheese valued at £73 belonging to the Co-operative Group on Grasmere Road, Long Eaton, and stealing a pedal cycle valued at £550 at West Park Nursery, on Wilsthorpe Road, at Long Eaton. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Alun James McDonald, 47, of Duke Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing two toiletry bags valued at £40 belonging to Boots, on Market Street, at Heanor. Must pay £40 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing various items valued at £50 from One Stop, on Market Place, at Heanor. Must pay £50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing garden ornaments and LED Christmas lights belonging to Matlock Garden Centre. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a bottle of wine valued at £10 belonging to One Stop, on Loscoe Road, at Heanor. Must pay £12 compensation. Committed to prison for 22 weeks.

Assault

Shane heatley, 46, of Dunholme Road, Edmonton, London. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Hillcrest Drive, Kilburn, Belper. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting a custody detention officer by beating who was acting in the exercise of his functions. Must pay £100 compensation. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.