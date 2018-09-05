Latest Derby magistrates’ court results for cases from Belper, Ilkeston, Ripley and Heanor

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including cases from Belper, Ilkeston, Ripley and Heanor are listed below.

Motoring

Derby magistrates' court.

Jason Mark Flinders, 46, of Cherry Tree Close, Kirk Hallam, Ilkeston. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on Wilton Place, at Ilkeston. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Wilton Place, at Ilkeston. No separate penalty.

Miroslaw Hawro, 38, of Marple Road, Charlesworth, Glossop. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that at Ripley he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Peter Hayward, 52, of Belvedere Close, Somersall, Chesterfield. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that at Ripley he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Andrew Lee Hooper, 29, of Holly Avenue, Ripley. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without a test certificate on Holly Avenue, at Ripley. No separate penalty. Found guilty of using a vehicle without insurance at Holly Avenue, Ripley. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Katie James, 24, of Old Mansfield Road, Derby. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she used a vehicle without insurance on High Lane East, at West Hallam. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three months.

Romas Kvedys, 30, of Hawthorn Avenue, Kingston-Upon-Hull, Hull. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove at a speed exceeding 40mph, namely 65mph, on a northbound carriageway of the M1 motorway, at Tibshelf, which was subject to variable speed limits. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Lewis Morehouse, 20, of Longfield Lane, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and failed to stop and failed to give details. Fined £142 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Rhys Jamie Miles, 20, of The Green, Swanwick, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on Main Road, at Leabrooks, otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to being the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop when required to do so by a police officer on Main Road, Leabrooks. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £770 and must pay a £77 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Andrea Alexandra Leslie, 34, of Hickling Close, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Hickling Close, at Long Eaton. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

David Deveril, 31, of Pool Close, Pinxton. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the southbound carriageway of the M1 motorway, at Pinxton. No separate penalty. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on the southbound carriageway of the M1 motorway, at Pinxton. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kelly Deveril, 29, of Pool Close, Pinxton. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the southbound carriageway of the M1 at Pinxton. No separate penalty. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she used a vehicle without insurance on the southbound carriageway of the M1 motorway. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ashley James Hargreaves, 32, of Grindon Crescent, Nottingham. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on Chesterfield Road, at Heage. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Patryk Pawel Kozak, 22, of Lime Tree Rise, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on Nottingham Road, at Spondon. Fined £280 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Gavin Andrew Hinman, 32, of Hall Drive, Sandiacre. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on Midland Street, Long Eaton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Assault

Daniel Terry Bonfield, 39, of Portland Road, Sawley. Pleaded guilty to assault at Briar Gate, at Long Eaton. Fined £350 and must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window at Briar Gate, Long Eaton. No separate penalty.

Ross David Stroud, 25, of Tulip Road, Awsworth. Indicated a guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Shakers Bar, on Market Place, at Ilkeston. Community order to last until August 22, 2019, with 120 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £400 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Other

Ryan Adam Nathan Essex, 34, of Zouche Close, Heanor. Indicated a guilty plea to damaging a VW Golf on Wakefield Croft, at Ilkeston. Community order to last until November 13, 2018, with a 12 week curfew with electronic monitoring. Must pay £500 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lewis Edwards McCallon, 20, of Lilac Crescent, Beeston. Pleaded guilty to damaging garden furniture and fixtures at Curzon Street, Long Eaton. Fined £200 and must pay £100 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order to last until August 21, 2019.

Mark Thompson, 34, of Lime Grove, Stapleford. Pleaded guilty to harassment by sending unwanted texts, WhatsApp messages, emails and correspondence and visited a home and workplace. Fined £2,000 and must pay £170 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order to last until August 21, 2020.

Theft

Amanda Jane Kerry, 49, of Lord Haddon Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing items valued at £32.50 belonging to Tesco Stores Ltd, on Rutland Street, Ilkeston. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 18 months.

Drugs

Ian Coupland, 50, of Acorn Drive, Belper. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing diamorphine, a class A drug. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing cocaine, a class A drug. No separate penalty.