The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the September 27 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Gail Christina Marshall Thomson, 47, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to causing a nuisance or disturbance to a National Health Service staff member at Chesterfield Royal Hospital and refused to leave when asked to do so. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Luke Anthony Twigg, 25, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing three bottles of vodka valued at £44.97 belonging to Aldi, on High Street, Clay Cross. Must pay £41.97 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a knife in a public place. Pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty. Committed to prison for 12 weeks consecutive to another existing sentence.

Charlie Jack Bushell, 24, of Station Road, Hathersage. Found guilty of damaging a Vauxhall Corsa. Fined £434 and must pay £250 compensation, a £43 victim surcharge and £482 costs.

Jordan Smith, 23, of Hickinwood Crescent, Clowne. Pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in a public place. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until November 8, 2019, with a six-week curfew with electronic monitoring.

John David Wood, 42, of Brentwood Close, Bamford. Found guilty of damaging a Vauxhall Corsa to a value unknown. Must pay £500 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £482 costs. Found guilty of assault thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Community order to last until September 12, 2019, with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Neil Melvyn Swallow, 31, of Derby Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue. Fined £10.

Paul Simon Hodgson, 23, of Tennyson Way, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to entering South Chesterfield Golf Club, on North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor, Chesterfield, as a trespasser and stealing a till. Must pay £1,200 compensation. Pleaded guilty to entering Croft House, The Green, North Wingfield, as a trespasser and stealing a till and cash. Must pay £250 compensation. Pleaded guilty to four counts of using threatening behaviour with intent to cause harassment. Restraining order to last until September 16, 2023. Committed to prison for 28 weeks.

James Michael Frederick Nash, 33, of Birchwood Crescent, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to a community order of being present at an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by committing an offence contrary to his Post Sentence Supervision and also by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Committed to prison for six weeks. Admitted being in breach of a supervision default order by being absent from a curfew address during curfew hours. No separate penalty.

Claire Berrisford, 36, of Highfield Lane, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a television, a set of window blinds and a wooden frame. Fined £40 and must pay £200 compensation and £40 costs. Restraining order to last until September 17, 2019.

Victoria Jane Harvey, 31, of Cemetery Road, Danesmoor, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue but varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Garry Newton, 48, of no fixed abode. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to comply with the notification requirements under the Sexual Offence Act 2003 in that he did not inform police of address details. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 18 weeks.

Eric O’Neil, 38, of Rogers Avenue, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to damaging windows valued at £900. Fined £10 and must pay £900 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging windows valued at £200. Must pay £200 compensation. Pleaded guilty to a further count of damaging windows valued at £200. Must pay £200 compensation. Community order to last until June 17, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Theft

David Steven Bailey, 34, of Central Drive, Wingerworth, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing diesel. Fined £80 and must pay £5 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Shaun Anton Wragsdale, 38, of New Street, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of gin. Discharged conditionally for six months. Must ay a £20 victim surcharge.

Motoring

Joseph David Parker, 33, of Lumsdale Crescent, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £320 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Jason Andrew Tyler, 37, of Ashover Road, Inkersall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £166 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Jonathan Mark Twigg, 36, of Sycamore Road, Hollingwood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to speeding. Fined £230 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Sean Ashley Nicholson, 54, of Wenlock Walk, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath in an investigation into whether he had committed an offence while driving. Fined £260 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Paul Donald Stinson, 36, of Alfreton Road, South Normanton, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Benjamin Sutcliffe, 23, of King Street, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £332 and must pay a £33 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Luke Ian Hobley, 21, of Kingsley Avenue, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £100 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Assault

Lee Carl Holtom, 47, of Devonshire Close, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Shaun Michael Perkins, 27, of Peel Street, South Normanton, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £314 and must pay a £31 victim surcharge and £85 costs. No compensation ordered because the defendant suffered an injury as a result of the offence in that he lost the end of his finger which was bitten off by the injured party.

Jamie Powazynski, 41, of Brassington Street, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Restraining order to last until September 17, 2020.

Drugs

Kyle Warren Blane Divall, 24, of Hanbury Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 1.19grammes of class B drug 5F-MDMB-PINACA. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.